Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shareholder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.41 Million as Valuation Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $912,500 as Stock Value Declined

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08 million, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 2.07 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 4.69 million shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.