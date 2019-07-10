Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $49.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56 billion, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 6.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 4.63 million shares traded or 55.70% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “HBO To The Max: Analysts Await Critical Pricing Info On New Subscription Streaming Service – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.41 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenview Bank Trust Dept has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 16,019 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Llc. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 14,033 shares stake. Farmers Bank reported 16,527 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 28,160 shares. Iowa Retail Bank invested in 0.59% or 11,485 shares. Kcm Advsr Lc stated it has 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 345,183 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company reported 34,800 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 30,414 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company reported 6,585 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 4,260 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Blackhill Cap has invested 4.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,000 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 321,200 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $215.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 237,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,675 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares to 5.91 million shares, valued at $227.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 94,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A.

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Grupo Televisa SAB: Grupo Televisa Announces the Execution of a Credit Agreement – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 08, 2019.