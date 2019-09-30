Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Share Value Declined While Highfields Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Cwm Lifted Stake

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.75 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 354.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 251,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 321,801 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, up from 70,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.42 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.12 million for 59.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 44,209 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 80,565 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 44,955 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 6,420 shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Alta Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 284,148 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department reported 105 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 149,781 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Crescent Park Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 34,940 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 680,552 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 77,705 shares to 796 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEWJ).