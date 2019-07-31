Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Share Value Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Lowered Position by $6.44 Million; Tyvor Capital Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has Trimmed by $3.60 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 791,081 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 585,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 1.39M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 39,832 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Barnett holds 0.99% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 31,020 shares. Primecap Management Ca, California-based fund reported 6.02 million shares. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 186 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 65,349 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 12,500 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Company has 172,743 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited reported 90,736 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sei holds 61,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 12,610 shares. James Inv has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Personal Fin stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 259,959 shares to 309,959 shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 61,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,044 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Alaska Air Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALK) 8.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Red-Hot Airline Stock Could Enjoy Seasonal Tailwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.07M for 6.81 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.