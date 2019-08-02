Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Market Valuation Declined While Black Creek Investment Management Decreased by $49.08 Million Its Holding; Wilsey Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Valero Energy (VLO) by $359,890 as Market Valuation Declined

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 189,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12M, up from 185,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 4.16M shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 6.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 2.01M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,210 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co accumulated 666,926 shares. Rdl invested in 24,114 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Davenport And Communication Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc reported 54 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 1.01 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated has 49,211 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 24,415 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fin Services stated it has 1.47% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 39,031 shares. Cordasco Ntwk invested in 62 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 194,458 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 10,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company invested in 14,580 shares.