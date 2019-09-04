Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Market Valuation Declined While Black Creek Investment Management Cut Holding by $49.08 Million; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stock Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Stake

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 4.01M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 6.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 1.29 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 383,152 shares to 7.94M shares, valued at $331.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13 million for 53.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,365 shares to 401,641 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 100,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

