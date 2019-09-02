Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Sterling Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Upped Stake

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 49,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 4.78 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764.46M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 37,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 67,494 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 105,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 2.21M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $22.48 million for 55.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – yahoo.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With LCI Industries’s (NYSE:LCII) 31% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Slack CEO, ahead of NYSE debut, predicts the end of company email as we know it in 7 years – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Slack changes ticker symbol to WORK ahead of New York Stock Exchange debut – CNBC” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares to 39,073 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,989 shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $452.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 228,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,493 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,900 shares. 5,574 are owned by Profund Lc. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Td Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 388,519 shares. Bender Robert And Associates reported 1,440 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 11,334 shares. Sit Invest Assoc holds 63,085 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth reported 1,554 shares. Stifel Fincl has 210,562 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Corda Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 166,257 shares or 3.07% of the stock. King Luther Capital Corp has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hanson & Doremus Invest Management owns 2,982 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding stated it has 1.28M shares. Birinyi Associates owns 1,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between US, China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE: shareholder – Reuters” with publication date: August 27, 2019.