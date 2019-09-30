Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.72 Million; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.22M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 309,922 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13M for 61.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc owns 519,944 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). First Advsr LP has 185,196 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 32,926 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 187,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 35 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Tobam accumulated 12,164 shares. Daiwa Grp invested in 2,325 shares. Majedie Asset Limited invested in 0.35% or 30,600 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.33% or 55,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock.

