Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Boosted Perceptron (PRCP) Holding by $1.93 Million

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.39 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc (PRCP) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 482,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The hedge fund held 987,091 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 504,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 12,335 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.12M for 59.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.67, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold PRCP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 2.68% less from 6.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 32,809 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) reported 130 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 59,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 55,000 shares. Aspiriant Lc accumulated 0% or 11,572 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 760 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 10,087 shares. Moreover, Rbf Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 77,841 shares. The Alabama-based Harbert Fund Advisors has invested 6.43% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Ariel Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap invested in 52,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,137 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Mngmt holds 227,519 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $31,015 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $22,200 was made by Van Valkenburg Richard on Friday, June 14.