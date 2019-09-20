Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Cut Stake; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Maintains Stake in Grubhub (GRUB)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 120,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.54M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 3.69M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 1.36M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $22.75M for 64.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack CEO, ahead of NYSE debut, predicts the end of company email as we know it in 7 years – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Fastly shares rocket as much as 60% in IPO debut – CNBC” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 1.35M shares to 226,238 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 162,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,085 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).