Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increased Its Stake by $452,302 as Stock Price Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 708,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 7.73 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.45M, down from 8.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.97M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78M shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

