Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Broadcasting – TV. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 10 0.00 N/A 0.53 17.96 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 4 1.70 N/A 0.27 14.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa S.A.B. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has 2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0 1 2 2.67 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.5 is Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 52.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 20.8%. Insiders owned 27.7% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Televisa S.A.B. -1.05% -9.93% -23.64% -37.76% -48.27% -25.04% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. -1.04% -8.21% 15.85% 13.1% -1.3% 36.69%

For the past year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. had bearish trend while Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.