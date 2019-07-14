Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA). The two are both Broadcasting – TV companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 11 0.00 N/A 0.53 17.96 News Corporation 12 0.76 N/A -2.24 0.00

Demonstrates Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and News Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and News Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 6.5% 2% News Corporation 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, News Corporation has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival News Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than News Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and News Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0 2 2 2.50 News Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s upside potential is 46.90% at a $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and News Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 96.9% respectively. 27.7% are Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.59% are News Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Televisa S.A.B. -1.05% -9.93% -23.64% -37.76% -48.27% -25.04% News Corporation 1.31% -7.74% -6.99% -18.75% -26.86% 1.94%

For the past year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has -25.04% weaker performance while News Corporation has 1.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. beats on 6 of the 9 factors News Corporation.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.