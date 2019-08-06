Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is a company in the Broadcasting – TV industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 2.80% 0.80% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. N/A 10 42.08 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.43 2.81

With average price target of $14.5, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has a potential upside of 62.37%. The potential upside of the competitors is 85.15%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 3.15% 11.88% -4.8% -21.21% -52.54% -24.4% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. had bearish trend while Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.98. Competitively, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s peers’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s competitors beat Grupo Televisa S.A.B. on 5 of the 6 factors.