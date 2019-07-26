Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Reaches $7.64 After 8.00% Up Move; CCUR HOLDINGS (CCUR) SI Increased By 12.8%

CCUR HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CCUR) had an increase of 12.8% in short interest. CCUR’s SI was 28,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.8% from 25,000 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 3 days are for CCUR HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s short sellers to cover CCUR’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 4,531 shares traded. CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CCUR News: 26/03/2018 CCUR Holdings, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Delisting Determination

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 1.06M shares traded. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has declined 71.27% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPV News: 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Captal Markets and Investment Banking Business; 27/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Announces Filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. REPORTS 1Q18 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle: Roberto Garcia Guevara to Lead the Rollout of the Strategy; 06/04/2018 Grupo Supervielle S.A. Agrees To Acquire Auto Loan Company Micro Lending S.A; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Capital Markets and Investment Banking Business; 06/04/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. AGREES TO BUY AUTO LOAN CO. MICRO; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Expands Into the Car Loan SegmentThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $715.88M company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $8.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SUPV worth $57.27M more.

More recent CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pick Up Free Pennies With CCUR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Concurrent Computer Corporation agrees to sell content storage unit – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2017. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “20 Small-Cap Stocks With Outsized Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Concurrent Computer Corporation, a software and solutions company, develops applications focused on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering media assets in the United States, Canada, Japan, other Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $33.26 million. The Company’s content delivery solutions consist of software, hardware, and services for intelligently streaming video content to consumer devices; and storing and managing content in the network. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers streaming video and storage services and products that are deployed by service providers to support consumer-facing video applications, including live broadcast video and video-on-demand, as well as time-shifted video services, such as cloud digital video recording.

More notable recent Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ObsEva SA (OBSV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.