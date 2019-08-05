Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is a company in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has 28.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its rivals. 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Supervielle S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 14.60% 1.70% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Grupo Supervielle S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle S.A. N/A 7 12.52 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Supervielle S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is 89.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Supervielle S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7.54% -2.28% 45.83% -25.17% -41.58% -11.29% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Grupo Supervielle S.A. has -11.29% weaker performance while Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s peers have 16.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s rivals beat Grupo Supervielle S.A.