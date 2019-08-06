Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7 0.00 N/A 0.62 12.52 HDFC Bank Limited 115 0.00 N/A 0.52 222.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Grupo Supervielle S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited. HDFC Bank Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Grupo Supervielle S.A. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 14.6% 1.7% HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Grupo Supervielle S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 18.53% respectively. 9.09% are Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7.54% -2.28% 45.83% -25.17% -41.58% -11.29% HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21%

For the past year Grupo Supervielle S.A. has -11.29% weaker performance while HDFC Bank Limited has 11.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HDFC Bank Limited beats Grupo Supervielle S.A.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.