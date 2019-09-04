Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Contrasting side by side

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7 0.00 N/A 0.62 12.52 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83

Table 1 highlights Grupo Supervielle S.A. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Grupo Supervielle S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Grupo Supervielle S.A. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 14.6% 1.7% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.1% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are owned by institutional investors. About 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7.54% -2.28% 45.83% -25.17% -41.58% -11.29% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17%

For the past year Grupo Supervielle S.A. was more bearish than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats on 5 of the 8 factors Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.