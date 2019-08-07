Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Since Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) are part of the Steel & Iron industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30 Nucor Corporation 57 0.62 N/A 7.47 7.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and Nucor Corporation. Nucor Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is presently more expensive than Nucor Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1% Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.81 beta indicates that Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nucor Corporation’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Nucor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Nucor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Nucor Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56.67 consensus price target and a 10.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares and 81% of Nucor Corporation shares. 84.1% are Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Nucor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26% Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has -8.26% weaker performance while Nucor Corporation has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Nucor Corporation beats Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.