Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 -0.94 15.54M 0.95 9.30 Worthington Industries Inc. 36 0.32 37.82M 2.60 15.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Worthington Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Worthington Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 165,671,641.79% 7.1% 5.1% Worthington Industries Inc. 104,851,677.29% 22.3% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, Worthington Industries Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Worthington Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Worthington Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Worthington Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26% Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend while Worthington Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Worthington Industries Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.