Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has 0.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its rivals. 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.10% 5.10% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 9 9.30 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.38

The rivals have a potential upside of 57.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has -8.26% weaker performance while Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers have 25.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are 3 and 2. Competitively, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.