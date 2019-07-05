Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 232.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 464,901 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 1.31%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 664,943 shares with $114.12 million value, up from 200,042 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $21.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $168.61. About 479,442 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Analysts expect Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. SIM’s profit would be $38.07M giving it 9.04 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see -25.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 1,641 shares traded. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) has declined 10.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SIM News: 03/05/2018 – Grupo Simec Announces The Acquisitions Of The Steel Products Plants Of Cariacica And ltauna, Both In Brazil; 26/04/2018 Grupo Simec Announces Results of Operations for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2017 Audited; 03/05/2018 – Grupo Simec Announces The Acquisitions Of The Steel Products Plants Of Cariacica And Itauna, Both In Brazil

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes iron and steel alloy products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. Vertical Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Whiting Petroleum Corp stake by 31,564 shares to 676,978 valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 376,546 shares and now owns 136,427 shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Another trade for 319 shares valued at $54,806 was made by Gentile Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $150,178 were sold by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7. Bowman William R also sold $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares.