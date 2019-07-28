Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Both Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|30
|0.00
|N/A
|2.23
|11.11
|Grupo Supervielle S.A.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.62
|8.91
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Supervielle S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Grupo Supervielle S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|0.00%
|29.4%
|3.1%
|Grupo Supervielle S.A.
|0.00%
|16.1%
|2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.7% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.3% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% are Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|0.9%
|-6.64%
|-29.66%
|-1.98%
|-44.51%
|-10.19%
|Grupo Supervielle S.A.
|1.65%
|-9.03%
|-47.64%
|-33.65%
|-71.27%
|-36.18%
For the past year Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was less bearish than Grupo Supervielle S.A.
Summary
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats on 9 of the 8 factors Grupo Supervielle S.A.
