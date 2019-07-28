Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Both Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 2.23 11.11 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.62 8.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Supervielle S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 29.4% 3.1% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 16.1% 2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.3% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% are Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.9% -6.64% -29.66% -1.98% -44.51% -10.19% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1.65% -9.03% -47.64% -33.65% -71.27% -36.18%

For the past year Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was less bearish than Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats on 9 of the 8 factors Grupo Supervielle S.A.