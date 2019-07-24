Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Value Declined While Alpine Partners Vi Raised Holding by $410,650; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in Prologis (PLD) Upped as Market Value Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 565,867 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 49,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 868,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47 million, up from 818,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 2.06M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M

