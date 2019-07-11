Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Price Declined While Autonomy Capital LP Has Boosted Holding by $6.67 Million; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Boosted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $6.52 Million as Stock Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 5.29 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 999,016 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GGAL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on September 05, 2013 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Fidelity National (FIS) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can This Massive Chain Take on Starbucks? – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Terrific Restaurant Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “SBUX, SHAK, and GOLD Stocks Get Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 03, 2019.