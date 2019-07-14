Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Upped Its Position by $6.67 Million as Stock Value Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) as Share Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,307 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 71,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 112,847 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 560,518 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Pnc Finance Service invested in 0% or 1,236 shares. Fiduciary Wi has 404,433 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Da Davidson & Com holds 0.08% or 42,642 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Morgan Stanley reported 11,803 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,926 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 33 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 6,100 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.41% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 5,100 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 63,028 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 6,123 shares. King Luther Management owns 0.5% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 504,582 shares.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.97 million for 14.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 202,923 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).