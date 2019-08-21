Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Increased Its Holding; As Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose, Caprock Group Cut Its Holding by $347,361

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.81M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 8.23M shares traded or 173.62% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 38,853 shares to 135,710 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research Inc accumulated 315,788 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 338,390 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Ltd reported 9,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 399,367 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 85,680 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Korea Investment reported 414,749 shares stake. Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Inc Ltd Company owns 6,861 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 1,953 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com owns 522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 6.44M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Highland Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 22,679 shares. 4,099 are owned by Independent Order Of Foresters. Moreover, Guinness Asset Management Limited has 4.36% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 11.34 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,315 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.