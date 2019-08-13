Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Has Increased Its Stake by $410,650; Geode Capital Management Cut Its Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Stake by $6.97 Million as Stock Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 76,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.80M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 411,251 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 56.12% or $21.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 29.89M shares traded or 1486.39% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.48 million shares to 31.52 million shares, valued at $1.96 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 6.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 108.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in A.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Slideshow: See the best-known brands in Kansas – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why BP Prudhoe Bay, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, and Roku Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPR) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Trust Advsr Lp owns 92,310 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 367,209 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fiduciary reported 3,791 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 11,490 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 258,120 shares. Hallmark Capital Management accumulated 2% or 200,789 shares. Principal Fincl invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Thomas White Ltd reported 19,049 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 305,328 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.69% or 646,407 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 97,642 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 405,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: FRN – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Prospects for Foreign Bank Stocks Appear Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,315 shares, and cut its stake in Lsc Communications Inc.