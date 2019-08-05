Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Share Value Rose While Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Stake; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Increased by $4.71 Million Its Holding

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 20,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 75,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 96,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 840,476 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 867,372 shares traded or 167.86% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $145.92M for 8.76 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Put) by 24,300 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (Call).