Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Share Price Rose While Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Its Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (BAM) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Lowered Its Position by $46.38 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (BAM) by 37.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.10 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 840,476 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frp Holdings Inc. by 7,770 shares to 131,757 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 109,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

