Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Reaches $17.77 After 5.00% Up Move; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Has 1.65 Sentiment

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.09% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 3.32 million shares traded or 76.14% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 124 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 75 sold and decreased positions in Commvault Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 37.30 million shares, down from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Commvault Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It has a 406.85 P/E ratio. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. for 224,529 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 55,428 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 278,699 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA Personal Loans, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers corporate banking services to companies, and the agricultural and livestock sector; foreign trade transactions; corporate debt and securitization transactions; and e-banking services.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $143.33M for 4.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.

