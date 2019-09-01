Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Reaches $10.84 After 4.00% Down Move; Mackay Shields Upped By $1.16 Million Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 3.79 million shares traded or 74.66% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune TherapeutiThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.75 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $10.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GGAL worth $69.92 million less.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 4595.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 1.16M shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 1.19M shares with $1.42M value, up from 25,281 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $304.50M valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.41M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $279,576 was made by MAHAFFY PATRICK J on Friday, August 16.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA Personal Loans, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers corporate banking services to companies, and the agricultural and livestock sector; foreign trade transactions; corporate debt and securitization transactions; and e-banking services.

