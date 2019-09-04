Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Reaches $10.57 After 8.00% Up Move; American River Bankshares (AMRB) Has 1.11 Sentiment

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 2.35 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13FThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.66B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $11.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GGAL worth $132.96 million more.

American River Bankshares (AMRB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased holdings in American River Bankshares. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American River Bankshares in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA Personal Loans, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers corporate banking services to companies, and the agricultural and livestock sector; foreign trade transactions; corporate debt and securitization transactions; and e-banking services.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $160.38 million for 2.59 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 129.42% above currents $10.57 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares for 320,222 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 687,702 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 503,786 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.43% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

Analysts await American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AMRB’s profit will be $1.48 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by American River Bankshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $79.48 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 3,802 shares traded. American River Bankshares (AMRB) has declined 15.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

