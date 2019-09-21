Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake; Leavell Investment Management Has Raised Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake by $1.43 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 110.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 18,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,356 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 16,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 26,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 532,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.89M, down from 558,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 1.50 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 173,397 shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $69.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Grupo Financiero (GGAL) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $177.60 million for 2.92 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares to 139,758 shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,084 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy Announces Largest Offshore Wind Project in US – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Hess (NYSE:HES) Be Disappointed With Their 40% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N & Inc stated it has 0.54% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lincoln Corporation stated it has 19,300 shares. Cibc World Corp stated it has 155,738 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ifrah Financial Services owns 3,152 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,416 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 485,189 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company has 2,668 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Company owns 6,651 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 5,618 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8.48M are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability reported 29,498 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Geode Capital Management Lc reported 10.92 million shares.