Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Declined While Autonomy Capital LP Upped Position; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding by $544,160

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 510,638 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 236,119 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 229,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 720,472 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 51,007 shares to 23,839 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,068 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Private Advisor Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). State Street Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 18.73 million shares. Philadelphia has 6,845 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 16,302 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.62% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Trust, a California-based fund reported 33,262 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 204,236 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management reported 60,393 shares. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 444,340 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 13,493 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).