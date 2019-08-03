Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Valuation Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Raised Holding; Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) as Stock Value Declined

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 840,476 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 2.67 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 27/03/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Tennessee Hospitals to West Tennessee Healthcare; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $320,000 activity.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 5,100.00% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Community Health Systems (CYH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CYH JULY 29, 2019 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the July 29, 2019 Deadline to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AOS, BE & CYH- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LTHM, CYH and FDX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CYH TUSK PYX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS) by 200,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Shelton Cap Management holds 41 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 2.35 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 109,909 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 34,127 shares. Barnett And holds 0% or 200 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 13,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 132,802 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 82,691 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.22% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc accumulated 3,341 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership owns 38,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 711,713 shares. 13,019 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust.