Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding Maintained by Alpine Partners Vi Llc; Oak Associates LTD Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $254.42. About 593,372 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 16.51% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 3.83 million shares traded or 69.54% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43,032 shares to 338,901 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.25 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

