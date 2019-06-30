Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding Has Raised by Autonomy Capital Lp; As Avista (AVA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Havens Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $908,160

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 602,378 shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 06/03/2018 – Veristor Presented with Nexsan 2017 Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Still Expect to Close Deal in 2H 2018; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive Federal Communications Commission approval for proposed merger; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Washington Merger Case; 13/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Idaho Merger Case; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avista Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVA); 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 1.17 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AVA’s profit will be $21.69M for 33.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

