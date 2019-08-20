Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding Has Lifted by Alpine Partners Vi Llc; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $442,168 as Stock Price Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.73% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 5.16M shares traded or 134.80% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 11,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 28,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 40,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 488,894 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ may be close to clearing $6.6B Sinclair-Tribune merger; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ONE Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broadband Cooperative “Direct To Mobile” Network Development – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 217,678 shares. Baupost Gp Ltd Co Ma owns 2.91 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 9,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% or 2.33 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Proshare Advsrs Llc invested in 7,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 13,728 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 3,354 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 29,684 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 196,619 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,731 shares to 88,452 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect From Moelis & Company (MC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Gold ETFs Now? – nasdaq.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.