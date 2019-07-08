Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Harding Loevner LP Cut Holding by $365,950 as Stock Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined While Twin Securities Trimmed Stake by $1.45 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 14,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 244,831 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 259,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 711,450 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 27,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 536,407 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 4.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $113.60M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.92% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,507 shares to 138,488 shares, valued at $246.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 33,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49 million on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

