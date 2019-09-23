Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Its Position by $525,000 as Share Price Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Value Rose, Stockbridge Partners Decreased Holding by $73.20 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 338,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 229,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.61 million, down from 568,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $257.69. About 39,652 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 438,623 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $179.16M for 2.92 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 59.65 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.