Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Upped Its Position by $6.67 Million as Stock Declined; Alaska Communications System (ALSK) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Boosted Its Holding

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 514,256 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Alaska Communications System (ALSK) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 670 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 569,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 569,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Alaska Communications System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.90 million market cap company. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is down 1.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Appoints Wayne Barr Jr. and Robert M. Pons to Board; 08/03/2018 – TAR Holdings Has Been Seeking to Nominate Three Candidates to ALSK Board; 08/03/2018 – TAR HOLDINGS SAYS PLANS ON VOTING AGAINST RATIFICATION OF THE POISON PILL AT THE ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS’ ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Sees FY18 Rev $225M-$230M; 26/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- REMAINED INTERESTED TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE SETTLEMENT WITH TAR HOLDINGS THAT CONTEMPLATED ADDING 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Rural Businesses Benefitting from Alaska Communications’ Expanded Broadband Offerings; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Board Has Appointed Two New Independent Directors; 30/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS HOLDER TAR SENT LETTER ON SLATE REJECTION; 14/03/2018 – Rural Businesses Benefitting from Alaska Communications’ Expanded Broadband Offerings; 26/04/2018 – FCC Addresses Alaska Communications Systems’ High-Cost Petition

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1,165 shares to 75,899 shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freddie Mac (FMCKI) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,105 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ALSK shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 19.31 million shares or 7.20% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 1,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 40,258 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1.41M shares. Bailard reported 0.01% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Geode Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 369,045 shares. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 60,031 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 574,598 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Vanguard Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 0.55% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). The Illinois-based North Star Mngmt Corp has invested 0.39% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

