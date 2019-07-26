Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Position by $6.67 Million as Valuation Declined; Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Asset Management Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 598,891 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.55. About 572,905 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 16,822 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 240,631 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Comm reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tradition Cap Lc has invested 0.59% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has 0.12% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,025 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 131 shares. 14,215 were reported by Sector Pension Invest Board. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,051 shares. 133,116 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Company. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Jump Trading holds 27,467 shares.

