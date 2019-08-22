Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Holding; Hillcrest Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Fulton Finl Co (FULT) by $2.99 Million as Stock Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 1.36 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fulton Finl Co (FULT) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 199,091 shares as the company's stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 753,693 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, up from 554,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.84 lastly. It is down 2.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 15,966 shares. Northern holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 4.24M shares. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 43,084 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 142,362 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 35,300 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 3,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) or 24,858 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 105,363 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability reported 82,234 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 100,595 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Gam Hldg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 14,194 shares.

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can M&A Break Fulton Financial Out Of Its Rut? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into NCR Corporation (NCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.