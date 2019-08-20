Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Boosted Its Holding; As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Cut Its Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.93. About 1.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,089 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Element Cap Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,453 shares. Ci has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 2.11% or 76,102 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 1,908 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,319 shares. Braun Stacey has 2.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amarillo Bankshares accumulated 1,467 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shelton Mgmt invested in 61,516 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical reported 7,135 shares. Horizon Inv Services Ltd Liability holds 211 shares. Invsts stated it has 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Advisors Lc holds 24,557 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Lc reported 13,005 shares or 5.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Senators Question “Amazon’s Choice” – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares to 341,300 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr Zto Us by 1.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in Lsc Communications Inc.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Plummets After Radical Overhaul – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: FRN – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The GGAL Paradox: Analysts Bearish But Forecast 88.06% Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.