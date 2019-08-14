Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|30
|0.00
|N/A
|3.31
|11.10
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.70
|11.76
Demonstrates Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Banco Bradesco S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Banco Bradesco S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|0.00%
|38%
|3.8%
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has an average price target of $25.67, and a 54.83% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 0.39% respectively. About 53.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|8.25%
|3.46%
|65.72%
|3.32%
|2.37%
|33.26%
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|-11.12%
|-5.57%
|5.81%
|-3.38%
|38.17%
|14.78%
For the past year Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was more bullish than Banco Bradesco S.A.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats Banco Bradesco S.A.
