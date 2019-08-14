Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 3.31 11.10 Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 11.76

Demonstrates Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Banco Bradesco S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Banco Bradesco S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 38% 3.8% Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has an average price target of $25.67, and a 54.83% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 0.39% respectively. About 53.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 8.25% 3.46% 65.72% 3.32% 2.37% 33.26% Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.12% -5.57% 5.81% -3.38% 38.17% 14.78%

For the past year Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was more bullish than Banco Bradesco S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats Banco Bradesco S.A.