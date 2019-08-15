Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.88 Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 12.91

Table 1 highlights Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Bradesco S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares and 21.26% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Banco Bradesco S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. -7.51% -6.12% -4.57% 9.96% -8.08% 27.29% Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.89% -7.14% 2.01% -5.57% 35.25% 10.62%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has stronger performance than Banco Bradesco S.A.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Banco Bradesco S.A. beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.