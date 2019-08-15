Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.76
|9.88
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.70
|12.91
Table 1 highlights Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Bradesco S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares and 21.26% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Banco Bradesco S.A.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
|-7.51%
|-6.12%
|-4.57%
|9.96%
|-8.08%
|27.29%
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|-11.89%
|-7.14%
|2.01%
|-5.57%
|35.25%
|10.62%
For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has stronger performance than Banco Bradesco S.A.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Banco Bradesco S.A. beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.