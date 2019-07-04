Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Has Lowered Its Holding by $350,980 as Market Valuation Declined; Alethea Capital Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 32,769 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct)

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DIA, GS, AAPL, MMM: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Nothing To See Here – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tech on trial at House hearing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.39M shares. Fagan holds 5.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 72,950 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 87,700 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma reported 35,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Inv holds 83,566 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 22,507 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sterling Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,814 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.35% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Ww Asset holds 3.34% or 344,774 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Company has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem Advisors accumulated 69,554 shares.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 20.65% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.84 per share. ASR’s profit will be $66.38 million for 18.40 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.53 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MEDNAX Announces Completion of $250 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 7 Aviation and Aerospace Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huge Merger To Send This Airport Stock Even Higher – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2017. More interesting news about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SA Interview: Investing In Compounders With Free Cash Flow 50 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guess?, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.