Grupo Aeroportuario Pac (PAC) Shares Rose While Cohen & Steers Has Upped Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Position by $305,800 as Stock Value Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Pac (PAC) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 202,848 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16 million, up from 196,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Pac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 71,465 shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.7% for the Month of April; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informative Letter to Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico lnformative Letter to Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Passenger Traffic Increased 16.8% in March; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7,242 shares to 6,737 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 191,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,192 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

