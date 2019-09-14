Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA)

Since Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) and Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) are part of the Air Services Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 159 0.00 N/A 9.36 16.25 Era Group Inc. 10 1.08 N/A 0.42 24.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Era Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 18.5% 9.5% Era Group Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Era Group Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Era Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Era Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and Era Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 89.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s share owned by insiders are 51.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of Era Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -2.12% -6.4% -6.06% -15.3% -16.52% 1.02% Era Group Inc. 14.79% 20.98% 14.54% 6.28% -26.76% 18.08%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Era Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. beats Era Group Inc.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, leased, or managed a total of 136 helicopters, including 13 heavy helicopters, 49 medium helicopters, 33 light twin engine helicopters, and 41 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.